Summit Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $34,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,048. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

