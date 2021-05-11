Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 40822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.
The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 269,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.
The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.
About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
