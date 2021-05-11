Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 40822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 269,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

