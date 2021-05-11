Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.04.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.53. 3,811,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,855. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,528.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

