Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

May 11th, 2021


Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.04.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.53. 3,811,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,855. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,528.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

