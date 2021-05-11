Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.02

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and traded as low as $21.52. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 510 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

