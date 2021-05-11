Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 1,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificates of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

