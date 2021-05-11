Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 11,854,752 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.26.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

