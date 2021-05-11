Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 6.5%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price was up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.44. Approximately 155,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,151,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Truist reduced their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $18,767,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.