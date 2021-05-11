Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

