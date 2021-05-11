SuperFarm Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $206.76 million and $14.38 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00003532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.80 or 0.00748153 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019799 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.