SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $0.74

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $374,668.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.33 or 0.00631130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00252423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.99 or 0.01189463 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.89 or 0.00766605 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.