SureRemit (RMT) Market Cap Tops $9.34 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. SureRemit has a total market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $89,398.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 80.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

