Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.13

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.13 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 60.10 ($0.79). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 487,490 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock has a market cap of £122.92 million and a PE ratio of -42.00.

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Douglas Gledhill sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £552,000 ($721,191.53). Also, insider David Bundred sold 28,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £19,881.66 ($25,975.52).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.