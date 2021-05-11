Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. Surgalign updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,485. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $188.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRGA shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

