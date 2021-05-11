SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.19 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $17.23 or 0.00029819 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00085183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.35 or 0.00884960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00063793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00108787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001935 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 214,097,742 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.