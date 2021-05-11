SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.10 and the lowest is $4.79. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $4.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $28.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.56 to $33.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $26.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.40 to $38.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.44.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $583.90. 584,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.53. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $592.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 129.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

