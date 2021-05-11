SVB Leerink Trims Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Target Price to $21.00

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its target price cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XENT. Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of XENT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $616.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.