Swap (XWP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,599.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. Swap has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $2,599.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swap has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.39 or 0.00683820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00248318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $671.98 or 0.01189252 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.52 or 0.00763693 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 13,133,154 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.