Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Reaches Market Cap of $8.48 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00635139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00252874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.21 or 0.01186595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00031516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.13 or 0.00773554 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

