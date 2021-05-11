Swarm Price Tops $0.15 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Swarm has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and $117,163.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00085723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00060426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.00791559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.44 or 0.09290810 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

