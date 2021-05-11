Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

