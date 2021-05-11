SwftCoin Trading Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. SwftCoin has a market cap of $15.32 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00060398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00107715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00795474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.55 or 0.09368073 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

