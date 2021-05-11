Switchback II (NYSE:CLIM) Trading Down 1.6%

Switchback II Corporation (NYSE:CLIM) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.86. 157,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 62,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

About Switchback II (NYSE:CLIM)

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

