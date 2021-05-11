Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.020-3.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.Sykes Enterprises also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.560-0.600 EPS.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

