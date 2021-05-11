Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $443 million-$448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.69 million.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

