Sylo (SYLO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.32 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 32% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $32.20 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003348 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 85.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Sylo

SYLO is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

