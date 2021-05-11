Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.01. 501,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,789,676. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

