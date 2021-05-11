Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 1,487 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,056,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Shares of DE stock traded down $12.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

