Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 2,849 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $23,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

MTUM stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.43. 1,380,411 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

