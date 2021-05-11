Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 57,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $3.89 on Tuesday, hitting $362.45. 64,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.64. The firm has a market cap of $360.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.96 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,605 shares of company stock valued at $75,365,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

