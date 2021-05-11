Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after buying an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.64. The company had a trading volume of 147,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,564. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

