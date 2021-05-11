Symmetry Partners LLC Has $13.04 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,412,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,639,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.60. 711,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

