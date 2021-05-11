Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $8.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

