Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

GM stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 628,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,803,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.