Symmetry Partners LLC Has $24.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.71. 185,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,185. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $142.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day moving average is $123.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

