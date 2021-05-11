Symmetry Partners LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,491 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.00. 480,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

