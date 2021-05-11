Symmetry Partners LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,077,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,221,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,839,000 after purchasing an additional 307,475 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHM stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,938. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

