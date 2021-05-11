Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $142.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,473. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

