Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,767,020. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

