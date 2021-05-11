Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 2.18% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDV traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.98. 442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $67.66.

