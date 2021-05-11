Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 17,976 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,697. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.