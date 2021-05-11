Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 3,733 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.25. The company had a trading volume of 237,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

