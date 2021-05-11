Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $479.01. 46,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $494.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $228.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.01 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.