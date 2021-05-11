Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded down $6.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.88. 97,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.19 and its 200 day moving average is $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

