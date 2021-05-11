Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.61. 21,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,587. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.44. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.