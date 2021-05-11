Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 512 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $188,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.07. 298,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974,928. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.61 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $285.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

