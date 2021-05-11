Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €107.60 ($126.59).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Symrise stock opened at €106.90 ($125.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.75. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

