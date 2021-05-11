Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Dean Warren Butler Sells 1,050 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SYNA traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.08. The stock had a trading volume of 364,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,585. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,639,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.92.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

