SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $9.74 million and $250,608.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 140,000,904 coins and its circulating supply is 114,286,496 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

