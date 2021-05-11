Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Synchronoss Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SNCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,569. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,418 shares of company stock worth $95,239. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNCR shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

