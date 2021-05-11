Syntropy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.41 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Syntropy has a market cap of $241.74 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00063973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00107562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.80 or 0.00788638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.27 or 0.09214814 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,119,987 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.